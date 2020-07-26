ESPN Reporter Says Viral WNBA National Anthem Tweet Is Wrong

A tweet about WNBA players protesting the national anthem went super-viral from ESPN’s account on Saturday.

The tweet claimed that players from the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm walked off the floor as the national anthem was played before their game.

“As the national anthem was played, the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm walked off the floor as part of the social justice initiative,” the tweet, which sparked thousands of reactions from fans and media members, read.

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe, who’s inside of the WNBA bubble, pointed out that the viral tweet is wrong.

“This is not accurate. The teams decided to respectfully stay in the locker room for the anthem. This is not an accurate representation of what happened. As you can hear the anthem was NOT playing,” she wrote.

This is not accurate. The teams decided to respectfully stay in the locker room for the anthem. This is not an accurate representation of what happened. As you can hear the anthem was NOT playing. @wnba @nyliberty @seattlestorm @espn https://t.co/Hqc20Ul0WE — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) July 26, 2020

There’s a pretty big difference between walking off the floor as the national anthem is playing and staying in the locker room as it plays.

ESPN has since issued a correction to the tweet.

“Correction: Players left the court before the national anthem was played, not during,” ESPN wrote late on Saturday night.

Correction: Players left the court before the national anthem was played, not during. https://t.co/MdW7HtMO1P — ESPN (@espn) July 26, 2020

The WNBA, like the NBA, is attempting to play its season from inside of a bubble environment. Players across both leagues are trying to juggle playing basketball with the social justice movements.