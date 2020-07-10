On Friday afternoon, United States Senator Josh Hawley publicized an email he received from an ESPN employee.

Hawley sent an email to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski criticizing the NBA for “refusing to support the United States Military.” His comments come after the league okayed the used of 29 messages for players to put on the back of their jerseys.

Those messages were made to support the Black Lives Matter movement and call for an end to racial injustice. However, Hawley used that as a platform to condemn the league’s stance on China.

Woj didn’t take kindly to the email. He issued a two-word response that sent the sporting world into a frenzy. “F*** you,” Woj said in the email.

It was a shocking revelation, considering Woj’s mild-mannered demeanor on camera. After his response in the email went viral, he issued an apology.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” he said on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

Not long after Woj’s apology, ESPN issued a statement.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” ESPN said in a statement. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

We’ll have to wait and see what ESPN does.