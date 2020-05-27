ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Shares Update On NBA’s Return-To-Play Plan

Just about every basketball fan in the world is waiting for the return of the NBA. It sounds like that community will have to wait a little longer to receive a final verdict on the 2019-20 season.

The NBA suspended its operations back in March, when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Some analysts thought the rest of the season would get thrown away, but there has been a surge of optimism in recent weeks.

Most players want to continue the season and crown a new champion. Well, the NBA’s Board of Governors will meet with Adam Silver on Friday to discuss the most serious plans on how to return to play.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, there is no expectation that a decision on a return-to-play plan will emerge from this session. Nonetheless, it appears to be yet another step in the right direction.

While NBA’s Board of Governors meet with Adam Silver on Friday, there’s no current expectation for a decision on a finalized return-to-play plan to emerge from the session, sources tell ESPN. Talks on incorporating the three most serious plans remain ongoing with NBPA and teams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2020

Last week, there were reports about the NBA finishing off the remainder of the season in Orlando. While that still seems to be the plan, the league has to decide how many regular-season games will be played before they jump into the playoffs.

Since these are unprecedented times for everyone, it’s tough for the NBA to quickly come up with a solution. There are pros and cons to almost any plan.

The good news is that all hope regarding the 2019-20 season has not been lost. And who knows, perhaps the meeting on Friday will help the league get closer to a return-to-play plan.