ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Shares Update On NBA’s Return-To-Play Plan

A closeup of NBA commissioner Adam Silver.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner's Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Just about every basketball fan in the world is waiting for the return of the NBA. It sounds like that community will have to wait a little longer to receive a final verdict on the 2019-20 season.

The NBA suspended its operations back in March, when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Some analysts thought the rest of the season would get thrown away, but there has been a surge of optimism in recent weeks.

Most players want to continue the season and crown a new champion. Well, the NBA’s Board of Governors will meet with Adam Silver on Friday to discuss the most serious plans on how to return to play.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, there is no expectation that a decision on a return-to-play plan will emerge from this session. Nonetheless, it appears to be yet another step in the right direction.

Last week, there were reports about the NBA finishing off the remainder of the season in Orlando. While that still seems to be the plan, the league has to decide how many regular-season games will be played before they jump into the playoffs.

Since these are unprecedented times for everyone, it’s tough for the NBA to quickly come up with a solution. There are pros and cons to almost any plan.

The good news is that all hope regarding the 2019-20 season has not been lost. And who knows, perhaps the meeting on Friday will help the league get closer to a return-to-play plan.

