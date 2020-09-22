ESPN’s Rachel Nichols Called Out The NBA On Monday

The U.S. suffered a devastating loss in the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week. ESPN NBA analyst Rachel Nichols is sickened by the National Basketball Association’s silence on the passing.

The NBA has worked wonders to honor and pay tribute to important figures who’ve passed away this year. The death of Kobe Bryant continues to be mentioned on a weekly basis. The NBA has also recently spent time honoring the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis and actor Chadwick Boseman.

But players, coaches and broadcasts have mostly remained silent following the passing of Ginsburg. The former Supreme Court Justice worked wonders in helping women achieve better equality and rights during her time in the political arena.

Ginsburg is well-known as a political hero. But the NBA has yet to pay tribute to her following her death. Nichols is disgusted the NBA’s silence.

“If you are an American woman who appreciates not having to ask your father or husband for permission to manage your own finances, property, health, you owe a gigantic debt to the Notorious RBG,” Nichols said on Monday. “Something the WNBA recognized with a lovely video tribute before its playoff game last night. So it was surprising then and disappointing, frankly, when the NBA chose not to do the same. Despite that it was just last month the league held such meaningful moments of silence for not just politician and civil rights icon John Lewis, but actor Chadwick Boseman.”

Take a look at the rest of Nichols’ comments in the video below.

Why wasn't Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored by the NBA this weekend? In a league that absolutely holds equality as a core value, the icons of that equality can’t only include those who helped the men we see on TV, but those who paved the way for the women who work right alongside them pic.twitter.com/UiTktdFr5w — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 21, 2020

It’s beyond disappointing the NBA has yet to speak on Ginsburg’s death.

On a positive note, Nichols’ video on the matter is helping shed light on Ginsburg’s incredible impact in the lives of women in our nation.