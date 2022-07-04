Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Kyrie Irving Today

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

NBA fans are rooting for Independence Day fireworks in the form of a Kyrie Irving trade.

After Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, rumors began swirling about Irving. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Saturday that the Nets have discussed a deal that would send the point guard to the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, LeBron James wants to see a reunion with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate "more than anyone."

The Lakers seem to be the most prominent, if not only suitor for Irving's services. As a result, fans seem to believe a trade is imminent.

They're getting antsy. "Announce Kyrie" started trending on Twitter as Lakers fans badgered ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania to break the news Monday.

Fans might need to show more patience. Over the weekend, Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter (h/t ClutchPoints) that the Lakers aren't rushing to get a deal done.

"The Lakers have yet, I'm told, to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get [Kyrie] from Brooklyn," Wojnarowski said. "That may come, that may evolve with time. But so far right now, there's no traction really on deals with either Irving or Durant."

Based on that report, fans can probably put down their phones and enjoy the holiday without worrying about missing a blockbuster trade. However, that doesn't mean Irving won't eventually wind up in Los Angeles.

Besides, constantly hounding Woj and Shams to announce the scoop won't make it happen sooner. Those insiders haven't made a living by sitting on breaking news.