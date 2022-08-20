Everyone Said The Same Thing After Kevin Durant Revealed Favorite NFL Team

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

During Friday night's preseason game between the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams, a fan tweeted a picture of cornerback Cobie Durant at Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

On Saturday, Durant jokingly responded that he's related to the rookie from South Carolina State.

"Somehow this is my cousin," Durant tweeted. "Ima Rams fan now."

It didn't take long for Durant's joke to backfire. Sports fans quickly made fun of him for saying he's a fan of the defending Super Bowl champions.

"Of course you're bandwagoning the team that just won a ring," one fan replied.

"The irony of KD announcing he's a new fan of the team that just won the Super Bowl," another fan wrote.

For years, Durant has been a fan of the Washington Commanders. He has been very supportive of the franchise in the past.

While there's no guarantee Durant will stay loyal to Washington forever, it sounds like he was just kidding about becoming a Rams fan.