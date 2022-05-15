Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Grayson Allen On Sunday

BOSTON, MA - MAY 15: Grayson Allen #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks is introduced before Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics on May 15, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images) Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to need their role players to step up if they're going to come back in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

So far, players like Grayson Allen are struggling in the biggest game of the season to date.

Many have taken to social media to criticize the former Duke Blue Devils star for his performance on Sunday afternoon.

"Grayson Allen scared to Death right now!!! Real Talk," Kendrick Perkins tweeted.

Other NBA fans have similar thoughts.

The Celtics are currently leading the Bucks by double digits in the second half on Sunday afternoon.

Game 7 is airing on ABC.