Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Nate Robinson Tonight

Nate Robinson – yes, that Nate Robinson – is fighting Jake Paul – yes, that Jake Paul – in a boxing match on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card on Saturday night.

The former NBA guard is taking on the controversial YouTube star in what could be the fight of the night.

Robinson is a former professional athlete and Paul, like him or not, is a pretty good athlete himself. Both he and his brother, Logan Paul, were high school wrestlers turned social media superstars.

Everyone on social media – well, sports social media – appears to be pulling for one fighter, though. And that fighter is Nate Robinson.

Me praying for Nate Robinson not to lose tonight! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Let's go Nate! pic.twitter.com/dI0R7J0zMM — A.I. (@iamdbe1) November 29, 2020

Unfortunately for Robinson, he might be a little overmatched on Saturday night. He’s giving up a lot of size to Paul, who’s taking advantage of that early.

Paul had some major blows on Robinson in the first round.

Jake Paul just dropped Nate Robinson with about 40 seconds left in the first — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

ESPN fighting expert Ariel Helwani summed up Robinson’s performance so far.

“Robinson is way too aggressive and trying to tie up Paul every chance he gets. He got caught rushing in with a big right above the ear. Looked like he might not get up. But they are headed to round 2,” he tweeted.

Hopefully the finish is a good one.