Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Nate Robinson Tonight

A closeup of Nate Robinson on the Bulls.MIAMI, FL - MAY 08: Nate Robinson #2 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on May 8, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Nate Robinson – yes, that Nate Robinson – is fighting Jake Paul – yes, that Jake Paul – in a boxing match on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card on Saturday night.

The former NBA guard is taking on the controversial YouTube star in what could be the fight of the night.

Robinson is a former professional athlete and Paul, like him or not, is a pretty good athlete himself. Both he and his brother, Logan Paul, were high school wrestlers turned social media superstars.

Everyone on social media – well, sports social media – appears to be pulling for one fighter, though. And that fighter is Nate Robinson.

Unfortunately for Robinson, he might be a little overmatched on Saturday night. He’s giving up a lot of size to Paul, who’s taking advantage of that early.

Paul had some major blows on Robinson in the first round.

ESPN fighting expert Ariel Helwani summed up Robinson’s performance so far.

“Robinson is way too aggressive and trying to tie up Paul every chance he gets. He got caught rushing in with a big right above the ear. Looked like he might not get up. But they are headed to round 2,” he tweeted.

Hopefully the finish is a good one.


