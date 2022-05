Fans Are Furious With The Refs During Game 7 Sunday

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks has featured a lot of foul calls - a lot of foul calls.

It's getting a bit ridiculous on Sunday afternoon.

There's been a lot of whistles - and a lot of flopping (see: Marcus Smart) - during Game 7 on Sunday afternoon.

Fans are upset.

The Celtics are currently leading the Bucks, 68-55, late in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Game 7 is airing on ABC.