Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week.

Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison.

The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were found in her backpack. She's been in Russian custody for several months.

While the United States will attempt a trade with Russia for Griner, it's unclear when that will happen. Fans are hoping she'll be reconnected with her family soon.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, had previously called out the U.S. government for their lack of help.

Hopefully the U.S government can pull off a trade and reunite Griner with her wife and family soon.