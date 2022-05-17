Chet Holmgren Reveals Goal For Career: NBA World Reacts

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 17: Drew Timme #2 and Chet Holmgren #34 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs look on during the second half against the Georgia State Panthers in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

With the NBA Draft Lottery finally here, ESPN's Richard Jefferson sat down with Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren to discuss his future in the pros.

Holmgren is a very intriguing prospect, there's no doubt about it. He does feel like there's room to grow though.

"I feel like I'm already a high-level shooter from all parts of the floor," Holmgren said. "But at the end of the day, I feel like I have to take it up a whole 'nother level."

When Jefferson asked if Holmgren is talking about making 40 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, the Gonzaga star had an emphatic response.

"I think I can be a 50-40-90 player," Holmgren told Jefferson.

In order to reach this club, Holmgren would need to make at least 50 percent of his total field goal attempts, 40 percent of his three-point field goals and 90 percent of his free throw attempts.

This may seem like a lofty goal, but some NBA fans believe Holmgren can accomplish it.

Others, however, aren't so sure Holmgren will join the 50-40-90 club.

At the very least, Holmgren is setting the bar high for himself.

During his only year of college basketball, Holmgren made 60.7 percent of his field goals. He also shot an impressive 39.0 percent from downtown.

Do you believe Holmgren will shoot the ball at an elite clip in the NBA?