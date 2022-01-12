Fans React To What Dwyane Wade Said About Michael Jordan

Just about every sports fan in the world knows who Michael Jordan is. Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade isn’t so sure that’ll always be the case.

During a recent appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Wade brought up how basketball fans are getting younger and younger by the day.

Wade believes fans will eventually forget who Michael Jordan is because the game continues to evolve.

“The game continues to keep moving forward, and so we’re gonna continue to see things we’ve never seen before. And the eyes are gonna get younger and younger,” Wade said. “We’re not gonna be the ones having a conversation about the GOATs. Now it’s going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they’re gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar].”

This is an interesting take from Wade, albeit there aren’t many fans who agree with it.

“I don’t think so,” an NBA fan replied. “The Jordan shoes will have his legacy living longer than any other professional basketball players.”

“Love D-Wade but young fans are more likely to forget about you than MJ,” another fan said.

“His logo is visible every time you leave your house,” a third fan said.

Wade has nothing but love and respect for Jordan, so his recent comments aren’t supposed to be disrespectful.

That being said, it’s tough to envision a world where Michael Jordan isn’t a household name.