The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Favorite Emerges For Next USA Basketball Coach

USA head coach Gregg Popovich on the floor.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the United States talks with Kevin Durant #7 during an exhibition game against Nigeria at Michelob ULTRA Arena ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nigeria defeated the United States 90-87. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, it was announced that the United States men’s basketball team is actively searching for its next head coach. Gregg Popovich did lead Team USA to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, but he’s nearing the end of his career.

Although an official decision hasn’t been made yet, Team USA has reportedly zeroed in on its target.

NBA insider Marc Stein is reporting that Golden State’s Steve Kerr has emerged as a favorite to succeed Popovich as the head coach of the United States men’s basketball team. He was Popovich’s top assistant on this year’s team.

Kerr isn’t the only notable coach who’s been mentioned for this job. Stein said that Miami Heat head Erik Spoelstra is a “natural candidate” for the position.

Grant Hill, the new managing director of the United States men’s basketball team, is in charge of finding Popovich’s replacement.

Team USA is loaded with talent, so it’s crucial that the next head coach can manage multiple stars at once. Kerr would be an excellent choice to succeed Popovich due to his experience coaching multiple superstars in Golden State.

An official announcement regarding Team USA’s next head coach should be made before the 2021-22 NBA season begins.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.