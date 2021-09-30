Report: Favorite Emerges For Next USA Basketball Coach

Earlier this month, it was announced that the United States men’s basketball team is actively searching for its next head coach. Gregg Popovich did lead Team USA to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, but he’s nearing the end of his career.

Although an official decision hasn’t been made yet, Team USA has reportedly zeroed in on its target.

NBA insider Marc Stein is reporting that Golden State’s Steve Kerr has emerged as a favorite to succeed Popovich as the head coach of the United States men’s basketball team. He was Popovich’s top assistant on this year’s team.

Kerr isn’t the only notable coach who’s been mentioned for this job. Stein said that Miami Heat head Erik Spoelstra is a “natural candidate” for the position.

Golden State's Steve Kerr has emerged as a favorite to succeed San Antonio's Gregg Popovich as head coach for the USA Basketball senior men's national team, league sources say. Full coverage via my Substack here: https://t.co/81Yto7V3Zb — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 30, 2021

Grant Hill, the new managing director of the United States men’s basketball team, is in charge of finding Popovich’s replacement.

Team USA is loaded with talent, so it’s crucial that the next head coach can manage multiple stars at once. Kerr would be an excellent choice to succeed Popovich due to his experience coaching multiple superstars in Golden State.

An official announcement regarding Team USA’s next head coach should be made before the 2021-22 NBA season begins.