The NBA has given fans and players a first look at the Orlando Black Lives Matter court that will debut later this month.

The NBA has been on pause since early March when Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19. Adam Silver’s decision to suspend the season sent shock-waves throughout the sports world.

Fortunately, the NBA is just over a week away from resuming the 2019-20 season. Basketball isn’t the only emphasis in the resumed play, though. COVID-19 protocols are in place to protect the players and staff. The players also want to continue voicing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Adam Silver and the NBA have always represented the players and their wishes. As a result, the NBA has painted “Black Lives Matter” right above the NBA logo on the newly designed court in the Orlando bubble. Take a look below.

The NBA bubble court 🔥🔥 “Black Lives Matter” above the logo pic.twitter.com/91CfMCz1ct — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 21, 2020

Sports are getting that much closer to returning. The NBA is fully prepared for the season to resume.

There are 22 teams participating in the resumed season. Each team will play eight regular season games to determine playoff seeding. Once the seeding is finalized, playoff participants will take part in a normalized playoff schedule. The only difference? Home-court advantage has essentially vanished.

The Lakers and Bucks seem destined to meet in the NBA Finals. But the Clippers and Celtics could make some noise and upset the Western and Eastern Conference’s top seeds.

The 2019-20 season resumes on July 30, featuring two games that night including Jazz-Pelicans and Lakers-Clippers.