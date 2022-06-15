Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Working On Buying Pro Sports Franchise

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Floyd Mayweather Jr. reacts after the welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Now that Floyd Mayweather's boxing career is behind him, he reportedly wants to turn his attention to owning a professional team.

Mayweather has said for years he wants to be an NBA owner, and recently told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he still has his sights set on that goal.

“I’ve been talking to certain individuals for the last six months,” Mayweather said Monday. “That’s something I’ve been working on behind the scenes, but I’ve never came out and publicly talked about that with the media.

“Me and my team have been working behind the scenes with the NBA. I can’t say exactly where, but I’m working on getting a team.”

Not surprisingly, Mayweather prefers to own a team in Las Vegas, but said he is not limiting his options to Sin City.

The NBA has been rumored to be considering expanding to Las Vegas and Seattle, but if Mayweather really wants to own that Vegas franchise, he could have stiff competition.

LeBron James said last week that his goal is to be the owner of a Las Vegas-based NBA franchise. Reportedly, the price of such an endeavor would be $2.5 billion.