A Food Review Of The Strip Club Lou Williams Visited Is Going Viral

A food review of the strip club Lou Williams visited during his departure from the NBA bubble is going viral on social media.

Williams, a shooting guard for the Los Angeles Clippers, left the Disney World bubble for a family matter. While away from the bubble, Williams admittedly visited Magic City, a gentleman’s club in Atlanta. Williams now has to quarantine for 10 days and he’ll miss the Clippers’ first two regular season games.

The Memphis native reportedly told the NBA that he went to the strip club to pick up some food. Williams, believe it or not, is legitimately a massive fan of the dining options inside the adult venue.

“Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol,” Williams wrote.

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

Magic City is actually known for its chicken wings. In fact, Williams has his own flavor on the menu.

A food review of Magic City has since gone viral on social media. From Yelp.com:

“But y’all. The reason why I came here. The wings. Those mother clucking wings delivered to you by gods on the other side of a tiny little window. Pro tip: bring cash only or else you’re starving. Card will get you nowhere here. I entered nirvana when I hit into the first wing. I could hear the deafening crispy crunch over the loud music and conversation. It just became me and the chicken wing, and no one else was around. The perfect amount of sauce so you weren’t begging for napkins. Oh y’all. The right amount of salt so you weren’t done after just two. The medium wings had just the right amount of heat that you weren’t sucking in your mouth. Paired with a cold beer or drink to cleanse your mouth before the next bite; it was perfection. And the fries are my favorite type! Basically steak fries; little golden pillows of heaven. They were so good, we ordered another box. Now it COULD HAVE been the alcohol tasting this food and who knows if I’ll feel the same way about those wings when I’m sober. But I’d like to think it’s the part of the magic of Magic City that made those wings taste so damn good,” the review reads.

Yo if the wings at Magic City hit like this I’m leaving this bubble pic.twitter.com/9oFrfdraMS — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 26, 2020

Williams is now the second NBA player to violate social distancing rules for chicken wings.