Former Cavs G Matthew Dellavedova Reportedly Eyeing NBA Return

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 23: Matthew Dellavedova #18 and Kevin Porter Jr. #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talk during a break in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 23, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Hawks 121-118. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Matthew Dellavedova could make an NBA comeback.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the 31-year-old guard is working out with the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas.

After wrapping up his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021, he went back to his home country to play for Australia's Melbourne United.

Dellavedova made his mark as a tenacious defender who helped the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors. Yet he was never much of a scorer, averaging 5.5 points per game with a 38.6 field-goal percentage through nine seasons in Cleveland and Milwaukee.

As McMenamin noted, Dellavedova has a connection in Sacramento. New Kings head coach Mike Brown coached Dellavedova during the undrafted free agent's rookie season in 2013-14.

In his last taste of NBA action, Dellavedova made only a quarter of his shots across 13 games for Cleveland. He averaged 10.3 points and 4.9 assists per game in Australia last season.

Dellavedova would likely face an uphill battle to receiving any meaningful playing time, but he could earn a chance to make an NBA roster and once again prove his merit as a veteran reserve.