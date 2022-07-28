Former Duke Star, No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Reportedly Signs Major Endorsement Deal

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images) Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero will begin his NBA career with a huge sneaker deal.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Orlando Magic rookie has inked an endorsement contact with Jordan Brand. Details of the agreement are not yet known.

Banchero dazzled during his lone season at Duke, averaging 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He helped guide the Blue Devils to the Final Four before declaring for the NBA Draft.

The 6'10", 250-pound forward is a strong, athletic big man with a well-rounded game. Orlando will hope he's the missing ingredient to reverse the past decade of futility.

Jordan Brand must envision a bright future to invest in the 19-year-old. The Nike apparel line has given given deals to the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, and Bradley Beal.

They more recently added young phenoms Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, and Luke Doncic to the fold.

Joining such prestigious company sets the bar high for Banchero before even making his NBA debut.