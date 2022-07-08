Former Kentucky Guard Shaedon Sharpe Suffers Injury In Summer League

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - FEBRUARY 12: Shaedon Sharpe #21 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during halftime against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena on February 12, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Shaedon Sharpe made his Summer League debut with the Portland Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury after just a few minutes of action.

Sharpe, the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft, missed two field-goal attempts before knocking down his first NBA bucket.

A few minutes after Sharpe scored to cut the deficit to three points, he left the game and never returned.

Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes then reported that Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury. He's going to undergo an MRI at some point in the near future.

Fortunately for Sharpe, it sounds like he avoided a major injury.

Blazers assistant coach Steve Hetzel said Sharpe was held out of Thursday night's game for precautionary reasons.

“I’m not even sure on the diagnosis of what the injury is right now,” Hetzel said, via Oregon Live. “I just know that he was held out as a precaution.”

It's unclear if Sharpe will miss additional games in the Summer League.

Portland will be back in action on Saturday against New Orleans.