Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died.

Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM.

Jackson was a standout with the 76ers from 1964-72. He was an All-Star and member of the All-Rookie team in his first season, and then helped Philadelphia win the NBA title in 1967.

Before entering the NBA, Jackson was part of the U.S. men's basketball team that took home gold at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

For his career, the 6-foot-9 Jackson averaged 9.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game and also averaged a double-double in three of his eight seasons.

After retirement, Jackson served as the Director of Parks and Recreation in Beaumont, Texas for more than two decades.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.