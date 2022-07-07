Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 19: A general view of the tip off between the Chicago Bulls and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Rose Garden November 18, 2008 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday.

Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81.

"The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.

From the Clippers:

The Trail Blazers organization is saddened to hear of the passing of former head coach and 1987-88 NBA Coach of the Year Mike “Coach” Schuler.

Schuler served as head coach of the Trail Blazers from 1987-89 and worked around the league in various coaching positions through 2005. He earned his NBA Coach of the Year recognition in his rookie season as a coach after leading the Trail Blazers to the playoffs with a record of 49-33. Schuler was the second coach in NBA history to win the prestigious award in their rookie season, with only five coaches currently holding that honor.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.