Former NBA Coach Sends Blunt Message To Trump Supporters

Former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy does not hesitate to share his brutally honest opinions on social media.

Van Gundy, 61, has become quite active on Twitter in recent months, often voicing his opinions on basketball, politics and more.

It’s pretty evident from Van Gundy’s feed that the former NBA head coach is not a fan of President Trump. That’s extremely clear once you scroll down his Twitter page and it won’t take you very long to do so.

Van Gundy has sent some blunt messages to President Trump supporters on social media. He sent a new one earlier this week.

“The campaign flags that say Trump 2020 No More Bulls–t are so confusing. I can’t figure it out. He’s been president for nearly 4 years. What is it you want — Trump or No More Bulls–t?” the former NBA head coach tweeted.

President Trump has been a vocal critic of the NBA and the league’s television ratings. Tweets like that from Van Gundy probably won’t make the president more likely to get into good graces with the league.

