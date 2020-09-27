The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former NBA Coach Sends Blunt Message To Trump Supporters

President Donald Trump and Melania get ready to attend LSU vs. Clemson.US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. - Trump is heading to New Orleans to attend the College football playoff national championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy does not hesitate to share his brutally honest opinions on social media.

Van Gundy, 61, has become quite active on Twitter in recent months, often voicing his opinions on basketball, politics and more.

It’s pretty evident from Van Gundy’s feed that the former NBA head coach is not a fan of President Trump. That’s extremely clear once you scroll down his Twitter page and it won’t take you very long to do so.

Van Gundy has sent some blunt messages to President Trump supporters on social media. He sent a new one earlier this week.

“The campaign flags that say Trump 2020 No More Bulls–t are so confusing. I can’t figure it out. He’s been president for nearly 4 years. What is it you want — Trump or No More Bulls–t?” the former NBA head coach tweeted.

President Trump has been a vocal critic of the NBA and the league’s television ratings. Tweets like that from Van Gundy probably won’t make the president more likely to get into good graces with the league.

The NBA, meanwhile, is close to having its NBA Finals matchup. The Lakers clinched their spot on Saturday night. The Miami Heat can do the same with a win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.