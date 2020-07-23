Former NBA Guard Announces He’s Fighting In Mike Tyson Undercard

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. aren’t the only people fighting on September 12. Former NBA guard Nate Robinson will be part of the undercard.

In a bizarre matchup fitting for the year 2020, Robinson will face off against YouTube star Jake Paul. The fight will be one of the lead-up bouts before Iron Mike makes his comeback against Jones Jr. in a battle of legends.

“I wanted to show that I’m a world-class athlete, I played college football, played in the NBA for 11 years and I’m excited this venture into the sport of boxing,” Robinson said today, via Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Jake Paul, I want all the smoke.”

Robinson has been building to this fight with Paul for a while. He challenged the internet celebrity to get in the ring two months ago.

“If I get trained with somebody like a (Mike) Tyson, (Floyd) Mayweather, (Terence) Crawford, (Vasyl) Lomachenko, if I fight and I train with some of the best of the best in the world, like please, I don’t think he stands a chance,” Robinson told TMZ back in May.

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul make it official: They tell me they will be fighting Sept. 12 as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in California. pic.twitter.com/ClEP64JZFp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2020

Believe it or not, the 6-foot-1 Paul, nicknamed ‘The Problem Child,” has actually boxed professionally before, winning his lone bout against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in January.

Robinson is only 5-foot-9, but he was a freak athlete who played more than a decade in the NBA and won three dunk contests. He’s not going to go down easy.

Like pretty much everyone else, we’re more focused on Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr., but we’ll probably tune into Robinson-Paul out of curiosity.