Former NBA Guard Announces He’s Fighting In Mike Tyson Undercard

A closeup of Nate Robinson on the Bulls.MIAMI, FL - MAY 08: Nate Robinson #2 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on May 8, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. aren’t the only people fighting on September 12. Former NBA guard Nate Robinson will be part of the undercard.

In a bizarre matchup fitting for the year 2020, Robinson will face off against YouTube star Jake Paul. The fight will be one of the lead-up bouts before Iron Mike makes his comeback against Jones Jr. in a battle of legends.

“I wanted to show that I’m a world-class athlete, I played college football, played in the NBA for 11 years and I’m excited this venture into the sport of boxing,” Robinson said today, via Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Jake Paul, I want all the smoke.”

Robinson has been building to this fight with Paul for a while. He challenged the internet celebrity to get in the ring two months ago.

“If I get trained with somebody like a (Mike) Tyson, (Floyd) Mayweather, (Terence) Crawford, (Vasyl) Lomachenko, if I fight and I train with some of the best of the best in the world, like please, I don’t think he stands a chance,” Robinson told TMZ back in May.

Believe it or not, the 6-foot-1 Paul, nicknamed ‘The Problem Child,” has actually boxed professionally before, winning his lone bout against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in January.

Robinson is only 5-foot-9, but he was a freak athlete who played more than a decade in the NBA and won three dunk contests. He’s not going to go down easy.

Like pretty much everyone else, we’re more focused on Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr., but we’ll probably tune into Robinson-Paul out of curiosity.


