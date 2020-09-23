Former NBA Head Coach Has A Blunt Message For Skip Bayless

A former NBA head coach had a blunt message for Skip Bayless on social media on Tuesday evening.

The FOX Sports 1 personality is still spewing dumb, hot takes about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers – takes the network is paying him roughly $6 million/year to make, apparently.

Tuesday night, Bayless decided to take yet another shot at the Lakers, claiming that the Clippers would have beaten them. It’s one of his dumbest, most-irrelevant NBA comments as of late.

The Clippers, of course, blew a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets, who are now playing the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. For some reason, Bayless decided to tweet that the Clippers would beat the Lakers in a series.

“Clippers would’ve beaten the Lakers. Clippers were routinely 8 1/2 point favorites over the Nuggets. Lakers are only 6 1/2,” he tweeted.

Cool story, Skip.

Former NBA head coach George Karl decided to give a more blunt response.

“Shut it Skip,” the former NBA head coach tweeted.

Karl’s tweet has rightfully gone viral, with more than 5,000 retweets and nearly 40,000 likes.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are up 2-1 on the Nuggets. Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals is set for Thursday evening. It’ll tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on TNT.