Former NBA No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Announces Retirement

On Monday afternoon, Andrew Bogut announced his retirement from the game of basketball.

The 14-year NBA veteran played a full career in the United States before returning to his home country of Australia for the last two years. He rode out his career as a member of the Sydney Kings in the country’s National Basketball League.

Bogut was both a former No. 1 overall draft pick in 2005 and an NBA champion in 2015. He reached the pinnacle of his individual success when he made the All-NBA Third Team in 2010.

Throughout his career in the league, he spent time with five different organizations. Standing at 7-foot-tall and 260 pounds, he became known as a physical defensive presence and a capable offensive post player. In his NBA career, he averaged 9.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

After 14 NBA seasons, Andrew Bogut — a 2015 NBA champion — announces he is retiring from basketball. Bogut played for the Bucks, Warriors, Mavericks, Cavaliers and Lakers and spent last two years in Sydney. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2020

According to Stadium’s Shams Charania, Bogut hoped to play in the 2020 Olympics but decided to retire now. Obviously, the scheduled games were originally set to take place last summer before the IOC postponed the international competition due to COVID-19.

Andrew Bogut said on @RogueBogues that he hoped to play in 2020 Olympics, but decided to retire now. Bogut was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft and was on the All-NBA third team in 2010. https://t.co/DMBVLTAvJd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2020

Bogut began playing basketball in Melbourne, Australia, where he was born. Being of Croatian descent, he modeled his game off of Chicago Bulls forward Toni Kukoc. Bogut quickly emerged as a talented center and decided to play basketball at the University of Utah in 2003.

The Australian big man tore up the college game in his two years with the Utes. In his sophomore season, Bogut scored 20.4 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 62 percent from the field. He tallied 26 double-doubles and led his team to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. As a result, he was rewarded with the John R. Wooden Award for the best player in college basketball.

After declaring for the NBA draft, Bogut arrived in the league just at the right time for talented centers. The Milwaukee Bucks opted to use the first pick of the 2005 NBA Draft on the Utah big man, selecting him above Deron Williams and Chris Paul. Bogut played in 82 games in his rookie season for the Bucks. His best individual season came in 2010 where he averaged 15.9 points and 2.5 blocks per game. The league honored his performance by naming him to the All-NBA Third Team.

After spending seven seasons in Milwaukee, Bogut was traded alongside Stephen Jackson to the Golden State Warriors, in exchange for Monta Ellis, Ekpe Udoh and Kwame Brown. In his new situation, the young center entered a different phase of his career. While in Milwaukee, the Bucks asked Bogut to play well over 30 minutes a game. With the Warriors, he played a decreased role, focused on defense and rebounding. Ultimately, the circumstances paid off as Bogut won the 2015 NBA Championship alongside sharpshooters Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Unfortunately, as he grew older, the seven-footer struggled to stay healthy. Bogut only played in 65 games or more in eight of his 14 seasons. He rounded out his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Bogut then made the move to Australia, where he played for the Sydney Kings for the last two years. He briefly returned to the Warriors in 2019 and played a small role in helping Golden State back to the NBA finals.

Ultimately, Andrew Bogut will go down as an NBA champion. But perhaps more importantly, he will be known for his impact on basketball in Australia. He represented the entire country as he played in the NBA and constantly advocated to grow the game in his native land.

The NBA world wishes Bogut and his family the best in their future endeavors.