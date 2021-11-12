Multiple videos have emerged on social media showing former Bulls guard Corey Benjamin’s daughter punching her opponent on the hardwood.

In one of the videos, Benjamin’s daughter is seen throwing a sucker punch at an opponent. That punch reportedly left a 15-year-old girl with a concussion.

Benjamin spoke to NBCLA this week to share his thoughts on this disturbing incident. He revealed that he’s saddened by his daughter’s actions and has apologized on her behalf.

“To the young lady who was punched by my daughter during a youth basketball game, I sincerely apologize to you and I am praying for your complete healing both physically and emotionally,” Benjamin said, via NBCLA. “To her family, I deeply apologize and regret that this happened to your daughter as she did not deserve this to happen to her. Finally, I apologize to all of those who have been impacted and hurt by the actions of my daughter as well as those of her mother. I am here for your family and wish only the best for you.”

"This is not how I raised my daughter."

Former NBA player #CoreyBenjamin breaks his silence after his daughter is seen #suckerpunching another girl. Now a second video emerges showing his daughter attacking other girls. The new video – At 11 from ABC7. https://t.co/xKNCjQK5le pic.twitter.com/plnsExrhB0 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 12, 2021

Benjamin also said in his statement that his daughter’s behavior is not a reflection of the values he taught her.

“As a father, I’m shocked and disappointed at my daughter’s behavior as this is not a reflection of the values and standards that my family holds,” he continued. “Nor does it exemplify the values, character and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball requires. My daughter made a mistake. One that she will need to make right. I am committed to getting my daughter any help she may need and support her in taking accountability for her conduct.”

A police report has been filed regarding the young girl who was sucker punched by Benjamin’s daughter. The attorney for the victim said she considers the punch an assault.