Former NBA Player Names Frontrunner For Kevin Durant Trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during warmups before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center on December 22, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

There's no knowledge of Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, but speculation is already running rampant.

With Kyrie Irving reportedly granted permission to pursue a sign-and-trade, his star teammate may also want to leave Brooklyn. Several teams would line up for the opportunity to land a future first-ballot Hall of Famer with four more years left under contract.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, former Nets forward Brian Scalabrine thinks another one of his old teams is in the best position to acquire Durant.

"There’s no better package than the Boston Celtics," Scalabrine said (h/t MassLive). "Jaylen Brown, three picks, two rights to swap, and Daniel Theis. The money works. You’re getting the All-Star caliber player and you’re getting picks moving forward."

He also said Durant and Al Horford "were kind of linked" before Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Horford was also a free agent that summer, and the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly tried to persuade Durant to stay by adding the former Atlanta Hawks big man.

Furthermore, Scalabrine claims that Durant "loves Marcus Smart" and "is always chatting it up" with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, a former Nets assistant.

Add in Durant's Olympics connection with Jayson Tatum, and Scalabrine believes "it’s not crazy to think" a trade could happen if Durant wants out of Brooklyn.

If the four-time scoring champion directs the Nets to trade him, Brown would warrant attention. He averaged 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season before guiding Boston to the NBA Finals on a path that included a first-round sweep over Brooklyn.

The bigger question might be if Boston is willing to deal a homegrown star who turns 26 in October.

Scalabrine's suggested trade is certainly an interesting "Who says no?" case study. It could justify closer scrutiny if Durant goes on the trade block.