Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 25: A general view of the court during the first half on December 25, 2014 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 113-93. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post.

Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.

Charges against Gordon are currently pending.

Two Port Authority officers sustained injuries during Gordon's arrest, per the report. It's unclear if they suffered serious injuries though.

Gordon, 39, had a lengthy NBA career. He spent time on the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

From 2004-2014, Gordon averaged 14.9 points and 2.5 assists per game.

Prior to going pro, Gordon won a national championship at UConn. He was the Big East Tournament MVP in 2004.

Gordon has been arrested in the past. His current situation remains up in the air at this time.