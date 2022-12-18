Former NBA Star Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A former NBA All-Star big man was reportedly arrested on Saturday.

According to a report, former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amare Stoudemire was arrested on Saturday.

"Former NBA great Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested on (Saturday) in Florida just hours after he graduated from the University of Miami and received his master’s degree.

Stoudemire, who starred for the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks, was charged with misdemeanor battery after an incident with his daughter, according to Miami-Dade County online records. South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater first reported Stoudemire’s arrest," Fox News reported on Sunday morning.

Details of Stoudemire's arrest are obviously very troubling on Sunday.

The former NBA star has not played in the league in several years.