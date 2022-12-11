Former President Donald Trump Turned Down Significant Trade

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump walks off Marine One, on the South Lawn of the White House on July 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump golfed with former NFL quarterback great Brett Favre over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The United States made a big trade this week, sending Viktor Bout, the Merchant of Death, back to Russia, in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Unsurprisingly, given the state of the country, one side rejoiced to Griner's return, while the other was critical of the trade made by President Biden.

According to a report, former United States president Donald Trump turned down a notable trade offer during his time in office.

A former White House staffer revealed that Trump could have made a Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout trade, though he decided against it.

“The possibility of a Bout-for-Whelan trade existed back then,” said former security advisor John Bolton, 74, “and it wasn’t made, for very good reasons having to deal with Viktor Bout.”

Of course, the official details surrounding the trade offer are unclear, though Trump was critical of the trade for Griner.

Regardless, she's home now, which is something that should be rejoiced.