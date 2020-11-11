Fred VanVleet Reveals A Very Clear Plan For His Free Agency

It is very rare that you hear a player be as honest about his approach to free agency as NBA point guard Fred VanVleet was on a recent episode of J.J. Redick’s podcast.

NBA free agency is about to open up, and the 26-year-old VanVleet is one of the top available players. He averaged a career-high 17.6 points and 6.6 assists this past season after helping the Toronto Raptors win the 2019 NBA title.

Appearing on “The Old Man and the Three” with Redick and Tommy Alter, VanVleet put it bluntly. His main focus with potential suitors is maximizing his bank account.

“I’m trying to get paid, man. I’m not shy about that,” VanVleet told Redick. “I don’t have to tell people that I value winning. Look at my story. I’ve never been on a losing team in my entire life. That’s what I’m about.

“I won a championship. And now it’s time to cash out.”

It’s tough to argue with VanVleet’s logic. He might not have another chance to secure a big contract, so you might as well strike while the iron is hot.

NBA free agency is set to start on November 20. The 2020-21 season will begin on December 22.