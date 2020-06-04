Full Details Emerge From NBA’s 2020-21 Schedule Plans

The NBA is back! Adam Silver and the NBA’s Board of Governors voted on Thursday to ratify plans to resume the 2019-20 season. So what does that mean for the start of the 2020-21 season?

The 2019-20 season will now possibly trickle into the month of October. If the NBA Finals go all the way to Game 7, it would be played on Oct. 12th. The NBA clearly has to push back the start of the 2020-21 season as a result.

Many have previously speculated next season would start, at the earliest, on Christmas Day later this year. The NBA has always used the holiday to feature some of the biggest games of the season. The move would make perfect sense.

But NBA insider Shams Charania is hearing the NBA is targeting Dec. 1st as the start of the 2020-21 season. If that were to take place, the NBA’s training camp would begin on Nov. 10th, just one month after the end of the NBA Finals if it goes to a Game 7. Charania has the latest on the proposed timeline:

Sources: The NBA informed the Board of Governors of scheduled dates: – Training camp: June 30, July 7 travel to Orlando

– 2019-20 season: July 31

– Free agency: Oct. 18

– 2020-21 targets: Nov. 10 training camp, Dec. 1 opening night (can remain fluid) — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2020

It’s hard to believe the NBA would begin the 2020-21 season less than two months after the NBA Finals. It would be a major disadvantage for teams that advance late in the playoffs this season.

But as Charania points out, a Dec. 1st target date remains “fluid” at the moment.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see the NBA eventually push the 2020-21 season back into January to allow players much-needed rest from the 2019-20 season.