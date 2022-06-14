Gary Payton Reveals His Pick For Best Era Of Basketball
If basketball fans aren't arguing about who the GOAT is, it's what era of the game was best. In an interview with Boardroom, Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton weighed-in on the debate, and his answer may not be much of a surprise:
The 1990s.
"The Glove" went on to explain why he thinks his era was the greatest, and how it differs from today's more up-and-down game.
"It’s different because we were in a different era," Payton said. "Our era was us taking pride in more than one thing; this era is about scoring. Our era was about defense, being rough, getting out there, and getting it done."
"This era is about shooting threes, getting up and down, and entertainment," the nine-time All-Star continued. "It is what it is, and I can’t knock anyone for it. We might have our opinion about it and judge it, but I played in what I think was the best era ever. I think the ’90s was the best era ever."
Payton was selected No. 2 overall by the Seattle SuperSonics right at the beginning of the decade, and would eventually develop into one of basketball's greatest perimeter defenders.
A good shooter and passer as well, Payton was one of the first guards to bring that inner city grit to the NBA game; parlaying it into an impressive 17-year career.