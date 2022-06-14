Gary Payton Reveals His Pick For Best Era Of Basketball

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 18: Hall of fame basketball player Gary Payton watches his son Gary Payton II #1 of the Oregon State Beavers take on the Virginia Commonwealth Rams in the first half in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 18, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

If basketball fans aren't arguing about who the GOAT is, it's what era of the game was best. In an interview with Boardroom, Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton weighed-in on the debate, and his answer may not be much of a surprise:

The 1990s.

"The Glove" went on to explain why he thinks his era was the greatest, and how it differs from today's more up-and-down game.

"It’s different because we were in a different era," Payton said. "Our era was us taking pride in more than one thing; this era is about scoring. Our era was about defense, being rough, getting out there, and getting it done."

"This era is about shooting threes, getting up and down, and entertainment," the nine-time All-Star continued. "It is what it is, and I can’t knock anyone for it. We might have our opinion about it and judge it, but I played in what I think was the best era ever. I think the ’90s was the best era ever."

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls (L) looks to make a basket as Seattle SuperSonics guard Gary Payton (R) defends in the fourth quarter of the 18 March game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Supersonics 89-87 in overtime. AFP Photo by Vincent LAFORET (Photo credit should read VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images) VINCENT LAFORET/Getty Images

Payton was selected No. 2 overall by the Seattle SuperSonics right at the beginning of the decade, and would eventually develop into one of basketball's greatest perimeter defenders.

A good shooter and passer as well, Payton was one of the first guards to bring that inner city grit to the NBA game; parlaying it into an impressive 17-year career.