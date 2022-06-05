Gary Payton Shirt Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

SEATTLE - OCTOBER 30: Gary Payton #20 of the Seattle Sonics argues with referee Derrick Stafford during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Key Arena on October 30, 2002 in Seattle, Washington. The Sonics won 86-73. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Legendary NBA guard Gary Payton is trending on social media before Game 2 of The Finals on Sunday night.

Payton, one of the best defensive guards in the history of the league, gets to watch his son, Gary Payton II, on Sunday evening.

Prior to Game 2, Payton is going viral for his epic T-shirt.

"Gary Payton on NBATV wearing a shirt of Gary Payton being guarded by Gary Payton II," Kyle Madson tweeted.

Fans are loving it.

"There are very few humans in the universe where this would be cool and Gary Payton is one of them," one fan tweeted.

"I love it. My uncle Gary is always doing stuff like this," one fan joked.

Gary Payton is hoping to see his son play in Game 2.

Game 2 is set for 8 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on ABC.