George Karl Blasts Mark Jackson For Taking “Shot” At His Coaching

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers took the court for the second game of their playoff series.

Portland shocked LeBron James and company with a 100-93 win in Game 1. The Lakers couldn’t hit a shot and ended up dropping the first game of the season.

Game 2 has been much different for the Lakers, who jumped out to an early lead and haven’t looked back. As Los Angeles continues to dominate the action on the floor, an interesting storyline developed off the court.

TNT analyst Mark Jackson apparently took a shot at legendary head coach George Karl during the game. Karl took offense and fired back with a spicy tweet, questioning Jackson’s coaching history.

“I heard Mark Jackson is taking shots at my defensive coaching during tonight’s broadcast,” Karl said on Twitter. “Remind me, how many all-star teams did you coach, Mark? How many DPOYs? How many Finals appearances…how many of my teams became dynasties right after I left?”

Karl is obviously talking about the Golden State Warriors, who blossomed into a perennial title contender when Steve Kerr took over as head coach.

It’s a bold message from the legendary head coach, who generally doesn’t spend much time on social media.

Clearly he was offended by what Jackson said during the game and he let Jackson know it.

The NBA never disappoints.