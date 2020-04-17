Gianna Bryant, Teammates Will Be Honored During WNBA Draft

On Friday night, Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu and other stars from college basketball will hear their name called during the 2020 WNBA Draft. The league will also honor three young basketball players that were taken from this world way too soon.

Vanessa Bryant revealed on Instagram that her daughter Gianna and her teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester will be honorary picks during the WNBA Draft.

All three girls had aspirations of making it to the WNBA, so it’s heartwarming to see the league make that dream become a reality tonight. It should also give the families that were affected by the tragic accident in January something to smile about.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told people in February that she would honor Altobelli, Bryant and Chester during the draft. Clearly she made good on her promise.

Here’s the post from Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram account:

Current and future WNBA stars, such as Diana Taurasi and Sabrina Ionescu, have already shared their kind words about Gianna Bryant and her teammates. It’s evident they left their mark on women’s basketball.

The WNBA Draft will be different this year due to health concerns around the United States.

Coverage of the WNBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.