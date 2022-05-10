Giannis Reacts To Al Horford's Huge Game 4 Performance

Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks battle for a loose ball at Fiserv Forum on May 08, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Al Horford played one of the best games of his 15-year career Monday, pushing the Boston Celtics to a 116-108 Game 4 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with a personal playoff-high of 30 points.

The veteran had a couple of heated moments with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Horford helped change the fourth quarter's atmosphere by powering past the two-time MVP for an explosive slam.

Although Horford elbowed Giannis on the follow through, Antetokounmpo still praised the big man's performance after the game.

"He’s a true pro," Antetokounmpo said, per MLive's Matt Vautour. "Obviously, he led his team down the stretch. Made a lot of tough shots. You’ve got to give him a lot of credit. A lot of people at 35 cannot play that way.”

Horford, meanwhile, admitted after the game that Giannis ignited a spark by staring him down after a third-quarter dunk.

"The way that he was looking at me and the way he was going about it really didn’t sit well with me," Horford said in his post-game press conference. "And I think at that point, something switched with me in the game."

With Robert Williams sidelined, Horford helped the Celtics tie the series on the road. They outscored the defending champions by 15 in the final quarter, during which Horford went 6-of-6 for 16 points.

Giannis paid his respects off the court, but Monday's encounter sets the stage for an intense Game 5 Wednesday night at Boston.