Giannis Reportedly Makes Decision On 2022 Eurobasket

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks fell short of defending their NBA title.

Most athletes take some time away from competition when the season is over. However, Giannis is reportedly taking on a new challenge - this time in a new league.

Nikos Zisis, the general manager of the Greek national team, allegedly said the team was waiting for Giannis to rest up. "We are waiting for him to rest and then we will have another contact, finalizing his participation," he told Gazzetta, via Basket News.

"Honestly, I wanted Giannis to succeed in the NBA Playoffs. We were sure from our trip to Milwaukee that he really wanted to play for the national team in the summer," he said. "His status wouldn't have changed, even if he went far in the postseason."

"Even if he won a championship with the Bucks, he'd be happy to play for us. The absence of Khris Middleton in a best-of-seven series was a huge blow. Giannis was sensational, he gave it all and it was evident," he continued.

EuroBasket kicks off in September.