Gilbert Arenas Names Toughest NBA Player He Ever Guarded

During the course of his NBA career, Gilbert Arenas was challenged to guard a few of the best players in the league.

Arenas went up against everyone from Kobe Bryant to Allen Iverson, two of the elite scorers in NBA history. However, Arenas made it clear that one was more challenging to guard.

According to his recent comments, the former Wizards star would rather face off against Kobe. That’s right, Arenas said Allen Iverson was the toughest person he was forced to guard.

“To be honest, you’d rather guard Kobe than Allen,” Arenas said when asked to name his toughest opponent.

Iverson led the league in scoring four times over the course of his NBA career. Bryant, meanwhile, led the league in scoring twice, but lost out to Iverson a few times.

This isn’t the first time Arenas has opened up about the difficulties of facing off against AI.

“I would rather guard Kobe than Allen,” Arenas said in September. “With Kobe, he is going to go to his spots, and he is playing through the offense. He would get the ball, see if he has a good look, pass it, but Allen, as soon as he got the ball, he wanted to go and try to score.”

It’s the ultimate compliment for a player like Allen Iverson.