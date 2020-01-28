Gilbert Arenas Shares His Final Message From Kobe Bryant

Current and former NBA players have spent the past few days sharing their fondness memories of Kobe Bryant. On Tuesday afternoon, Gilbert Arenas revealed a message from the fallen basketball legend.

Arenas and Bryant had a few battles over the course of their careers. Both lived in California and had plenty of opportunities to bond off the court.

It appears that Bryant wasn’t too pleased with how Arenas spent his time off the court. He only felt that way because he thought the former All-Star guard for the Wizards was capable of doing more with his life.

Arenas shared a picture of him alongside Bryant with the following caption:

I will fulfill the task u requested from me in this picture 🙏🏾💯You told me to use my bright basketball mind on some form of coaching on an nba/college bench or coaching kids🏀💯 stop wasting it being an idiot on social media….Today I’m starting my coaching career with @socalcavs 14u “the legacy of an assassins mind will live on” #mambamentality

The loss of Bryant has left the sports world stunned. Although it’ll hurt trying to move on from this tragedy, it’s heartwarming to see Arenas finally listen to his friend’s advice.

Here’s the post from Arenas’ Instagram account:

Arenas even included times on Tuesday and Thursday for young children to receive basketball lessons.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this past weekend’s tragedy. Hopefully all these heartwarming stories involving Bryant can uplift people’s spirits.