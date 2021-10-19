2 Warriors Players Likely On A Minutes Restriction Tonight

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in what should be an exciting season opener. Unfortunately, two key contributors on Steve Kerr’s squad might not receive a lot of playing time due to conditioning.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kerr announced that Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will most likely be on a minutes restriction against the Lakers.

Green and Wiggins will be included in the Warriors’ starting lineup alongside Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney. It’ll be interesting to see how many minutes they receive, though.

If Green and Wiggins are unable to deal with a large workload tonight, Kerr could rely on Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. to come off the bench and contribute.

After missing the postseason for the second year in a row, the Warriors are hopeful the right pieces are in place to compete for a title this season.

Golden State is still waiting for Klay Thompson to return from his Achilles injury. In the meantime, Kerr has more than enough playmakers to stay in the thick of things in the Western Conference.

Tipoff for tonight’s game between the Lakers and Warriors is at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. Perhaps this will end up being a Western Conference Finals preview.