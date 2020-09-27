Allen Iverson Reveals Where He Wants Giannis To Play Next

Giannis Antetokounmpo has one year left on his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, but there’s plenty of rumors indicating he could be traded before the 2021 season begins. NBA legend Allen Iverson has a trade destination in mind.

The Bucks’ NBA Finals hopes were dashed by the Miami Heat in the second round of the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, many believe Giannis wants out. But the only way the 2019-20 NBA MVP plays elsewhere in 2021 is if the Bucks wind up trading him – which is unlikely unless Giannis demands it.

There’s one team out there that many believe could make a run at Giannis this off-season: the Golden State Warriors. Iverson wants to see it happen.

The NBA legend admitted this week he wants to see the Warriors make a trade for Giannis this off-season. Golden State would be the clear-cut NBA Finals favorite if the organization could land the MVP in a trade.

AI wants Giannis on the Warriors 👀 pic.twitter.com/SUL6ZZoWpN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2020

Any trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo seems highly unlikely, though. No. 34 has made it clear he wants to stay in Milwaukee for at least another year. Of course, that could be all talk.

The Warriors would have to give up plenty of assets in return for Giannis. Those assets could include the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Draymond Green and several role players. Even then, it’d be shocking if the Bucks even considered it.

By all accounts, Giannis will be playing in Milwaukee next season, but Iverson’s hoping the MVP makes his way to Golden State before the 2021 season tips off.