Amar'e Stoudemire Reveals Why Warriors "Have" To Win NBA Finals

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 01: Brooklyn Nets player development assistant, Amar'e Stoudemire looks on during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 01, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nets 121-111. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For the sixth time in the past eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors are competing in the NBA Finals. This time around, they'll take on the Boston Celtics.

During this Wednesday's edition of Get Up, former All-Star forward Amar'e Stoudemire shared his thoughts on the Celtics-Warriors series.

Stoudemire believes the Warriors must win this year's Finals if they want to be considered a dynasty.

"They do. They have to win this one to be a dynasty team," Stoudemire said. "From my understanding, dynasty teams are the ones that win three championships in a row. That becomes a dynasty, right? I think the terminology of dynasty has been somewhat shifted a bit because you have teams like the Warriors, for example, that have been to the Finals six times in an eight-season span but haven't won three in a row."

Even if the Warriors fall short in the Finals, they'll be considered one of the best teams of their generation.

On the flip side, a fourth championship in the Steph Curry era would put Golden State in some elite company.

The NBA Finals will begin on Thursday night. Coverage of Game 1 will be available on ABC.