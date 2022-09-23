Andre Iguodala Announces Decision On His NBA Future

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 15: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on January 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It's been known that Andre Iguodala will either retire or return to the Golden State Warriors for the 2022-23 season. On Friday, he unveiled his decision.

Iguodala announced on his "Point Forward" podcast that he will return for his 19th NBA season.

"We're going to have some fun this year, it's going to be exciting," Iguodala said. "I'm really looking forward to getting back with my guys on the court."

Iguodala also shared a message for star teammate Steph Curry.

"I’m letting you know now, Steph, this the last one," Iguodala declared.

Iguodala appeared in 31 games for the Warriors last season. He averaged 4.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Since joining the Warriors in 2013, Iguodala has appeared in 111 playoff games. During that span, he won four championships and was named Finals MVP in 2015.

The Warriors will most likely value Iguodala's leadership for the 2022-23 season.