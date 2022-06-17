Andre Iguodala Makes Strong Claim About Steph Curry Following Finals Win

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Prior to the start of the 2022 NBA Finals, there was a lot of chatter about where Steph Curry should rank among the all-time greats. Following the Warriors' win in Game 6, Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on this topic.

Iguodala believes Curry has cemented his status as the best point guard of all time.

"More than anything, Steph, I think he solidified himself today, not even today, just his career as the best point guard of all time," Iguodala told reporters.

Curry already had a loaded résumé coming into this season. That being said, adding a fourth ring and a Finals MVP doesn't hurt.

Over the next few weeks, there'll be plenty of discussions about Curry's legacy. That comes with the territory of winning another championship.

Curry has stayed mostly silent about this topic, but his teammates are clearly in his corner.

