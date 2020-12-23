Andrew Wiggins Is Off To A Rough Start In NBA Season Opener

If the Golden State Warriors are going to have a bounce back season, they will need a lot out of veteran wing Andrew Wiggins.

The onetime No. 1 pick is not off to a strong start. Through the first half of tonight’s season opener against the Brooklyn Nets, Wiggins has been nothing short of abysmal.

In 17 minutes, Wiggins has scored 8 points on 2-of-10 shooting, adding one rebound and one assist while turning the ball over three times. Wiggins’ stat line only tells part of the story of how much he’s struggled tonight.

From the beginning, he looked shaky and unsure handling the ball, and tossed up several bricks. In the process, he got himself trending on Twitter, and not in a good way.

Andrew Wiggins so far: 1-for-8 with two turnovers in 13 minutes. And it's looked as bad as the stat line would suggest. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 23, 2020

Andrew Wiggins as the No. 2 offensive option just doesn’t work. Just ask the T-Wolves. He would have been in perfect role this year if Klay had been healthy. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 23, 2020

Andrew Wiggins' bricks make a special kind of sound. they aren't the usual "splat", "whack", or "thump" … they got that "DUNK" like you just dropped a bar of soap into a bathtub. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 23, 2020

Warriors fans when they see Andrew Wiggins's contract runs until 2023 pic.twitter.com/UTzDV2dgqx — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) December 23, 2020

Andrew Wiggins playing the worst half of basketball ever played in human history — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) December 23, 2020

Twelve post-trade Andrew Wiggins games for the Warriors last season. A few great ones, a few invisible ones, none as bad as this first half. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 23, 2020

Wiggins has been a disappointment when you weigh his career resume up against his lofty 2014 draft status. However, he is not this bad.

Wiggins averaged 19.4 points per game in 12 appearances with the Warriors after being acquired via trade last season. He averaged 21.8 points per game for the year when adding in his totals with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He’s capable of looking better than he has thus far tonight. Hopefully, he can flip a switch at halftime.