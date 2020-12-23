Andrew Wiggins Is Off To A Rough Start In NBA Season Opener

The Spun

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins defends vs. the Miami Heat.

If the Golden State Warriors are going to have a bounce back season, they will need a lot out of veteran wing Andrew Wiggins.

The onetime No. 1 pick is not off to a strong start. Through the first half of tonight’s season opener against the Brooklyn Nets, Wiggins has been nothing short of abysmal.

In 17 minutes, Wiggins has scored 8 points on 2-of-10 shooting, adding one rebound and one assist while turning the ball over three times. Wiggins’ stat line only tells part of the story of how much he’s struggled tonight.

From the beginning, he looked shaky and unsure handling the ball, and tossed up several bricks. In the process, he got himself trending on Twitter, and not in a good way.

Wiggins has been a disappointment when you weigh his career resume up against his lofty 2014 draft status. However, he is not this bad.

Wiggins averaged 19.4 points per game in 12 appearances with the Warriors after being acquired via trade last season. He averaged 21.8 points per game for the year when adding in his totals with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He’s capable of looking better than he has thus far tonight. Hopefully, he can flip a switch at halftime.


