Andrew Wiggins Makes His Preference For NBA Future Very Clear

Andrew Wiggins just turned in one of the best regular seasons of his NBA career and played a major role in the Golden State Warriors winning a championship.

It's no surprise then that the former No. 1 pick, who is set to be a free agent, has publicly expressed his desire to remain in the Bay Area.

"I would love to stay here," Wiggins said during team exit interviews on Saturday, via ESPN. "Being here, this is top-notch. The way they treat the players ... we're all one big family. I feel like a lot of places may say that, but they show it through their actions."

Wiggins made his first career All-Star Game this season, and then averaged 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs. In the NBA Finals, he produced 18.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per outing, including 17 points and 16 rebounds in Game 4 and 26 points and 13 boards in Game 5.

Not bad for a player who joined the Warriors via trade during the 2019-20 season and was regarded as a disappointment considering his lofty draft status.

"There was a lot of talk, people have something to say about every little thing, but now I'm happy that I made it here," Wiggins said Saturday. "People didn't think I could ever be in this position or even be helpful on a championship team. But I'm proving the doubters wrong and I'm going to keep it going."

Wherever Wiggins keeps it going, he will be well-paid. It just remains to be seen if it will be by the Warriors or another franchise.