Andrew Wiggins Regrets Getting Vaccinated: NBA World Reacts

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is coming off the best season of his NBA career, but he still has some regrets.

During an interview with FanSided, Wiggins revealed that he regrets getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I still wish I didn't get it [the vaccine], to be honest with you," Wiggins told FanSided.

Before the 2021-22 season started, Wiggins was torn over whether or not he should get vaccinated. He ultimately got the vaccine so he could be with his teammates for every game.

"I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and a champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career," he added. "But for my body, I just don't like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn't like that and I didn't like that it wasn't my choice. I didn't like that it was either get this or don't play."

NBA fans have made themselves known that they don't agree with Wiggins on this matter.

Wiggins finished the 2021-22 season averaging 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

There's only one year remaining on Wiggins' contract. He could potentially sign an extension with the Warriors this offseason.