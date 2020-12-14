Anonymous NBA Exec Makes Bold Claim About The Warriors

Steph Curry returns this season, but will be without his sidekick Klay Thompson. That could be enough to leave the Warriors out of the playoffs this year, per an NBA executive.

It’s setting up to be a very intriguing upcoming season for Golden State. Curry is back, and he’ll have Draymond Green by his side. But three-point specialist Klay Thompson will miss the entirety of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Curry and Green should be able to secure a seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, but let’s not forget how tough it could be. The Lakers and Clippers sit atop the conference. Denver, Dallas and a much-improved Portland team will be tough outs. The Jazz always keep things interesting and we’re still waiting to see what Houston does in regards to James Harden.

We haven’t even mention the Suns, which could be a breakout team in the 2020-21 season. The odds are stacked against the Warriors to make the playoffs this season, according to an NBA executive in the Eastern Conference.

“I think they have almost no shot at the playoffs,” an anonymous NBA executive told ESPN. “Unless Draymond [Green] has a renaissance, Steph [Curry] might be everything that he’s ever been and they still might not make the playoffs.”

This isn’t too hot of a hot take.

We have yet to see what this new-look Warriors team will play like. At the same time, Steph Curry is still Steph Curry.

It seems a bit too soon to rule the Warriors out of the playoffs this season.