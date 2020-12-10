Ayesha Curry: A Look At Steph Curry’s Wife’s Budding Career

As Steph Curry has risen to fame over the past decade, so has his wife, Ayesha. The 31-year-old mother of three has grown into a beloved cooking television star and renowned name in the culinary business. How did she get there in the first place?

Ayesha was born to Carol and John Alexander on Mar. 23, 1989 in Toronto. Her mother, Carol, is of Jamaican-Chinese descent while her father, John, is African-American. Ayesha has four siblings.

Ayesha and her family spent the majority of her childhood in the Toronto area. At the age of 14, the Alexander family left Canada and came to the United State. The family found home in Charlotte, North Carolina – the same location Ayesha met Steph.

Ayesha and Steph met at a church-based youth group in the Charlotte-area when Ayesha was just 14 and Steph was 15. The two hardly spoke for the majority of their high-school years, mostly because of Ayesha’s parents’ rule that she wasn’t allowed to date. But that isn’t to suggest Ayesha wasn’t interested in Steph – quite the contrary, actually.

Ayesha’s sister, Sydel, told the Mercury News that, while Ayesha didn’t talk to Steph all too often, she found a way of connecting with him. What did they both have in common? A love of candy. Ayesha would often flirt with Steph by giving him candy that she had brought back from frequent trips to Toronto.

“That’s how she would flirt with him, in a way,” Sydel said of Ayesha, via the Mercury News. “She would find him after church, barely say two words, and like walk away. I would look at her like ‘God, she’s so lame.’ He clearly liked it. It left an impression.”

That essentially sums up Ayesha and Steph’s interactions throughout high school and in church-based groups. Ayesha then graduated from high school a year early at the age of 17 and made her way to Hollywood to pursue an acting career (which wound up foreshadowing her eventual cooking television career). She was considered a bright up-and-comer in the acting world after landing cameos on several Disney Channel shows including “Hannah Montana.”

While Ayesha was still living in the Los Angeles-area, Steph was nominated for the 2008 Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY Award for his breakout college basketball career at Davidson. Knowing Ayesha was in the area, Steph – who had remained interested in Ayesha for so many years (and vice versa) – initiated contact with her and set up an informal date. But Ayesha played hard to get from the start.

During the date, Steph apparently went in for a kiss which caught Ayesha by surprise. She appeared to be unaware she actually on a romantic date in the first place.

“He was in mid-conversation and came flying at my face like a thief in the night,” Ayesha told Parents Magazine, via Insider. “So I was like, No. Then I thought, ‘Oh, I didn’t know this is what was happening.'”

Steph’s trip didn’t pan out how he had hoped. His romantic gesture was unsuccessful and he lost the 2008 Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY Award to Vikings running back Adrian Peterson. He returned to Charlotte to play one more season at Davidson. Shortly after returning, he learned Ayesha would be returning to the Charlotte-area as well.

Ayesha and Steph finally began dating in the latter-half of 2008. It was just the start of a romantic history that eventually blossomed into a beautiful marriage.

So when did Ayesha and Steph officially tie the knot? We’ve got the details on the romantic story.

When did Ayesha marry Steph Curry?

Ayesha Curry married Steph on July 30, 2011 at the same Charlotte-area church the two had met at so many years earlier. The wedding was described as very emotional, as both Ayesha and Steph struggled to hold back tears of joy. But how did they get there in the first place?

A year earlier (after two years of dating), Steph knew it was time to take their relationship to the next level. What did that mean exactly? The basketball star was ready to propose, and he did so in unexpected fashion.

In 2010, Steph apparently told Ayesha they needed to run an errand to his parents’ house. It proved to be the location he proposed to Ayesha. The two had shared their first kiss in the exact spot Steph proposed. Ayesha said, “Yes,” of course.

Ayesha and Steph celebrated their nine-year anniversary earlier this year. To commemorate their marriage, Ayesha took to Instagram to express her love for Steph and also posted a few throwback photos to the wedding. Take a look below.

Now over nine years into marriage, Steph is one of the most popular athletes in all of sports and Ayesha is a cooking television star and entrepreneur.

Believe it or not, the two have to balance all their professional responsibilities with raising three children.

How many kids does Ayesha Curry have?

Ayesha Curry became a mother to Riley Curry on July 19, 2012. We’ve come to know Riley well over the years. She’s Steph’s biggest fan. Riley can often be seen attending Golden State Warriors games cheering on her dad and spending time with Ayesha in the process.

Ryan Carson Curry, the family’s middle child and Ayesha and Steph’s second child, was born on July 10, 2015 – almost three full years after Riley was born. Ayesha and Steph had their first son another three years after Ryan was born. Canon Curry was born on July 4, 2018.

Check out the latest Curry family photos below, via Ayesha’s Instagram.

It’s safe to assume it’s a busy July each and every year in the Curry household. All three of Ayesha and Steph’s kid’s birthdays fall in the month of June, as does the couple’s anniversary. Luckily, Steph’s NBA season is over by mid-June at the latest, so the family has plenty of time to celebrate birthday/anniversary month.

How did Ayesha Curry become a cooking television star?

Ayesha Curry is a mother of three and a husband to one of the most well-known sports stars of the decade. What does she do in her free-time? She’s owns three restaurants, runs her own cookware line and is a well-known cooking television star.

Ayesha got into the culinary business in 2014. Since then, it’s blossomed to become so much more than she could’ve ever anticipated. She began posting cooking tutorials on her YouTube channel in 2014, which exploded in popularity. She then wrote her own cookbook in 2016, which sold many copies.

Ayesha became so successful in the cooking world she eventually received her own show on the Food Network. The show, titled “Ayesha’s Homeade” and later changed to “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen,” ran for two seasons and compiled 13 total episodes.

The 31-year-old isn’t doing much television anymore. She’s still active on social media and posts a YouTube video every now and then.

What’s Ayesha Curry up to these days?

Ayesha Curry is enjoying life. She’s a mother of three, husband to an NBA star and a successful entrepreneur in the cooking business. Just based on a quick look at her Instagram, the 31-year-old loves the outdoors and keeping up on her fitness.

Ayesha posted on Instagram on Dec. 10 of 2020 that she had hiked 50 miles in just one week. This is impressive, to say the least.

She also has her hands full raising three young children. But there’s no doubt she’s enjoying watching each of her kids grow up.

Ayesha has become a must-follow celebrity these past few years, thanks to her successful business ventures and life updates. She’s amassed over seven million Instagram followers and has nearly 3,000 posts.

We’re excited to see what Ayesha has next in store as she continues her cooking business career, raises three children and enjoys her marriage with Steph.